BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $26.54 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

