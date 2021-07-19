Bank of America Cuts Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $11.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of RIDE opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

