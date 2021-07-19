Bank of America Raises Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $351.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $305.00 to $351.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.40.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 22.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

