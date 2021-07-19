Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.08. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

