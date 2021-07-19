Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 62.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $102.21 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $111.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

