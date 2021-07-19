Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ennis were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ennis by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 106,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ennis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ennis by 15.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $522.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

