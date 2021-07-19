Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,306 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 997,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $19,745,000.00. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $38.17 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $477.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.