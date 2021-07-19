Bank of Montreal Can Sells 170,602 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.