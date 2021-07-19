Bank of Montreal Can Sells 6,328 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knoll were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth $11,002,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knoll by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 343,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Knoll by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 203,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $8,737,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,082,943 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,565. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

