Bank of Montreal Can Trims Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 76.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of SI opened at $87.60 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $11,569,688. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

