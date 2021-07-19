Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 41,266 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 7,308,792 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $219,263,760.00. Also, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,324,326 shares of company stock valued at $219,715,156. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.