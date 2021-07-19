Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903,378 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 135.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,561,000 after buying an additional 4,058,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,494,000 after buying an additional 2,707,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67,766.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,341,000 after buying an additional 2,272,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

HUYA opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

