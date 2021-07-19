Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,777 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.69 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.