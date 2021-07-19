BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.73.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BankUnited by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKU opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

