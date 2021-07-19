Bao Finance (BAO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $24.93 million and approximately $556,885.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00100544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00146849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.10 or 1.00085013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.