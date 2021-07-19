Barclays PLC Acquires 15,508 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 1,022.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZYME. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of ZYME opened at $35.73 on Monday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

