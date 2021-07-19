Barclays PLC Grows Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Viking Therapeutics worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $456.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

