Barclays PLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 162.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

RBBN opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

