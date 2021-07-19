Barclays PLC Has $490,000 Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Carriage Services worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.18.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $149,700 and sold 36,172 shares worth $1,360,873. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

