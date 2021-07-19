Barclays PLC Purchases 34,125 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 216.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CMRX opened at $7.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. Chimerix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,486.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

