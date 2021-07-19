Barclays PLC Takes $502,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

