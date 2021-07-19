Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

