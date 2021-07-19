Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Experian to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,810 ($36.71).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,086 ($40.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,773.44. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 92,720 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,659 ($34.74), for a total value of £2,465,424.80 ($3,221,093.28).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

