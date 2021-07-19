Barclays Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $62.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

MAS opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $5,543,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

