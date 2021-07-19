Barclays Trims The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $84.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $1,190,040.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock worth $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 20.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

