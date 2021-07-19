Bares Capital Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 148,943 shares during the quarter. Astronics comprises 0.1% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.52. Astronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $105.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

