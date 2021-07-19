Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,324 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,324 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com makes up 0.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Alarm.com worth $26,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alarm.com by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.05. 1,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

