Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Jul 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $505.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 29.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 139.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

