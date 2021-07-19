Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Russell Barrans Acquires 18,180 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Russell Barrans bought 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,725.20.
NYSE:BHC opened at $27.61 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 285,494 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.