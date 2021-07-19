Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Insider Russell Barrans Acquires 18,180 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) insider Russell Barrans bought 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,725.20.

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.61 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 285,494 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

