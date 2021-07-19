Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,459 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59.

