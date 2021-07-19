Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $81,836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 272,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

