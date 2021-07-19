Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VLUE opened at $102.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

