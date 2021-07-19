Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

