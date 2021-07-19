Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 607.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 590,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after buying an additional 507,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,283,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

