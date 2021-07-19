Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is Redmile Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,739 shares during the quarter. Beam Therapeutics comprises about 2.9% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Beam Therapeutics worth $202,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,239 shares of company stock worth $22,996,753. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of BEAM traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,536. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.97. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

