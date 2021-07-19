Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Short Interest Down 48.0% in June

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ BELFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

