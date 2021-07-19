Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €229.75 ($270.29).

FRA:ALV traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €208.95 ($245.82). The stock had a trading volume of 947,479 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €215.16. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

