Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €109.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI stock opened at €87.50 ($102.94) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a fifty-two week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.53.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.