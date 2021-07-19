Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Short Interest Update

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 842,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,093. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

