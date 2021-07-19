Berkshire Hathaway Inc Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc lessened its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,650,169 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned about 0.60% of Liberty Global worth $86,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. 40,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,705. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

