Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $6.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. 21,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,204. The stock has a market cap of $440.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.95. Berry has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

