B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,877. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $785,722.80. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

