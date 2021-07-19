BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. 64,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,729. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 million, a PE ratio of 196.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BGSF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.