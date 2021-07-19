Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $34.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $612,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $15,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

