Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and approximately $2.89 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013188 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.00771703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00040001 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 11,251,230,795 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

