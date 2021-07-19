Biogen’s (BIIB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.34.

Biogen stock opened at $324.62 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.63. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

