BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.51.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock worth $4,700,861 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

