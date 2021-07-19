BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.51.

BMRN opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,963 shares of company stock worth $4,700,861 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

