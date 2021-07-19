BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $227.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in BioNTech by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

