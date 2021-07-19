bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $585,657.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00147680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,776.22 or 0.99889058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

